SIDNEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Sidney man has been sentenced on child pornography possession charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Michael Murray, 71, now faces 12 years in prison and a post-release supervision term of 10 years.

Murray was arrested in March of 2022. As part of his guilty plea on September 13, Murray admitted that he possessed images and videos of child pornography across multiple devices and email accounts back in 2021.

At the time of the offenses, Murray had a previous child pornography conviction. In addition to his prison sentence, he will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.