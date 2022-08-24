DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Delanson man has been arrested for allegedly trying to steal siding from someone’s property. New York State Police said James Dashnaw, 51, was arrested on August 20.

On Saturday around 9 a.m., police responded to a home on Western Turnpike for reports of a man removing siding from the house. After an investigation, police found that Dashnaw was trespassing on the property to steal the siding and sell it as scrap metal. He reportedly did not have the homeowner’s permission to do so.

Charges

Third-degree criminal mischief (felony)

Petit larceny (misdemeanor)

Possession of burglar tools (misdemeanor)

Fifth-degree conspiracy (misdemeanor)

Third-degree criminal trespass (misdemeanor)

Dashnaw was transported to State Police in Princetown for processing. He was transported to Schenectady County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.