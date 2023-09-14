ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A South Glens Falls man has pleaded not guilty in relation to an Albany homicide case, according to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office. Jeff Henderson, 20, stands accused of the murder of Benjamin Rowe.

The indictment alleges that at 2 a.m. on June 25, Henderson caused the death of Rowe in the area of 503 Hamilton Street in Albany. Henderson is also accused of possessing a loaded firearm at the time and place of the incident.

On September 14, Henderson pled not guilty to the charges of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon before the Albany Supreme Court. He was remanded to the Albany County Jail and will return to court on October 27.