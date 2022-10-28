POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reports the arrest of Cali A. Hamilton, 25 on October 27. Hamilton allegedly had many “candy-like” pills and crack cocaine with intent to sell.

Dutchess County Police report the task force agents carried out a warrant at the Red Roof Inn in Poughkeepsie and found “candy-like” pills determined to be Methamphetamine and crack cocaine.

“Candy-like” drugs

Charges

Third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

According to police, Hamilton is ordered to appear in the Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court on November 16 for arraignment. If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to the following web address: DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com