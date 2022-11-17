TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced two individuals were convicted recently. James “Finny” Smith Jr., 50 of Troy pled guilty on November 17. Shelton McCoy, 25 of Troy was found guilty of having a controlled substance.

Donnelly reports Smith pled guilty to second-degree assault for his role in an assault on a woman in Troy in June. Smith also pled guilty to first-degree burglary for his role in the same incident. Smith will receive a sentence of 12 and a half years with five years post when he is sentenced on January 5.

After a week-long jury, Donnelly reports McCoy was found guilty of third-degree possession of a controlled substance for having over a one-half ounce of cocaine. McCoy is facing up to 12 years when sentenced on December 9.