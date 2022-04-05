AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Montgomery County DA Lorraine Diamond, an Amsterdam man was convicted for vehicular manslaughter after a fatal crash in Amsterdam. Larry Valencia was convicted after he crashed into another vehicle while he was intoxicated killing the other driver.

On September 3, 2021, Valencia was involved in a 2-car accident on Forrest Ave in Amsterdam. Amsterdam Police say Valencia was driving while intoxicated and drove through a stop sign striking a vehicle driven by Karen Guisti. Guisti from the injuries she sustained in the crash.

Valencia’s license to operate had been revoked by the Department of Motor Vehicles. Valencia will be incarcerated for Vehicular Manslaughter in the 2nd Degree a maximum allowable sentence of 30 months to seven years in prison.