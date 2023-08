SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A suspect linked to the homicide at 953 Crane Street is in custody. The United States Marshals Services arrested Bernard L. Alexander in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The victim, Philomen L. Henry, was found deceased when police conducted a welfare check on May 22. Police say Henry was shot and killed.

Alexander is currently awaiting extradition. Charges will be announced after the extradition and when Alexander appears in a New York State court.