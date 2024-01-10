SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man accused of kidnapping a young girl in late September virtually appeared in Saratoga County Court Wednesday morning. Craig Ross Jr., 46, faces several charges which include kidnapping.

In court, District Attorney Karen Heggen cited a hefty amount of evidence turned over during discovery. There are over 2,900 photos, 600+ body camera videos, over 400 pages of emails, 569 radio transmissions, over 100 clips of surveillance videos, and hundreds of pages of notes.

Judge James Murphy said regarding the discovery, “Discoverable materials are exceptionally voluminous in this case.” Judge Murphy ruled Ross must be present in court to determine a readiness for trial. That will be determined at a hearing on February 1.

Ross is charged with first-degree kidnapping among other charges. Ross pleaded not guilty to all charges on November 17.

The search for the girl prompted an Amber Alert over two days until police found her inside a trailer on Ross’ mother’s property. Police traced a ransom note allegedly left at the girl’s home to Ross through a fingerprint from a 1999 DWI.