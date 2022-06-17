COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Police Department arrested two men on Friday. Anthony Matias, 24, of Yonkers, and Jhojan A. Matos, 27, of Yonkers, were arrested on multiple charges.

At approximately 7:33 a.m., police say they received a call from a Loss Prevention Officer remotely observing surveillance cameras in the back of Pasean’s Pizza, 636B Loudon Road. Police say that the Loss Prevention Officer represents Baker Commodities, a company that recycles used cooking oil.

It was reported that two males in a yellow box truck were in the process of stealing cooking oil, according to police. The suspects were also observed in the area of Ted’s Fish Fry, police say.

The Colonie Police Department arrested two men on Friday. (Photo: Colonie Police Department)

Police say they were able to locate and stop the truck on Loudon Road near Maxwell Road and were able to recover the stolen property and arrest the two suspects. Police say that their investigation has revealed the truck was a rental and that these suspects may have been involved in multiple recent larcenies in the area as well as Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maryland.

Charges:

Anthony Matias Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (misdemeanor) Possession of burglar’s tools (misdemeanor) Attempted petit larceny (misdemeanor)

Jhojan A. Matos Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (misdemeanor) Possession of burglar’s tools (misdemeanor) Attempted petit larceny (misdemeanor)



Both were given an appearance ticket to appear in Colonie Justice Court in July. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.