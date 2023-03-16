COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Catskill man was arrested on Friday and is accused of second-degree rape. Michael Oquendo, 26, faces additional charges.

On Friday, March 10, Cohoes Police were contacted by a family reporting that their 13-year-old daughter was missing. Police say they interviewed the complainant and a witness and determined the girl was picked up by a male in a white Ford truck an hour before being reported missing.

Police patrolled the area and reviewed street camera footage, eventually finding the truck in the city. Police pulled over Oquendo and found the missing girl inside. Police say Oquendo told them he met the girl online and drove from Catskill to Cohoes to have sexual relations with her.

Charges:

Second-degree rape

Endangering the welfare of a child

Second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation

Oquendo was arraigned in Cohoes City Court and taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility. He is held there in lieu of $10,000 cash bail. Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.