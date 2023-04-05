ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Coxsackie man has pleaded guilty to a fatal car crash that happened on Saturday, September 24, 2022. John Peterson, 35, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs and alcohol, according to the Greene County District Attorney’s Office.

At the time of the crash, police found two cars with heavy damage. Upon initial investigation, police identified Peterson as the driver of a 2015 Nissan sedan involved, and it appeared he crossed over into the southbound lane, hitting Daniele McKenna, 41, head-on. McKenna was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peterson will be sentenced at a later date.