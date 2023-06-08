SUNDERLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Greene County man is facing charges after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident in Sunderland. Vermont State Police say a FedEx box truck struck the covered bridge at 412 Sunderland Hill Road multiple times, resulting in heavy damage.

Responding officers say the driver, Jeffrey W. Colburn, 49, of Coxsackie, New York, left the scene. Colburn failed to report the damage and did not exchange information.

Police located Colburn shortly after on Sunderland Hill Road. Colburn was issued a citation to appear at Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on August 7.