ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York reports the indicment and arraignment of Shawn Ubrich, 50, of Coxsackie. They said he was arraigned on a charge that he illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

The indictment accuses Ubrich of having an AR-15 rifle in Greene County on Oct. 5, 2021. His record means that he is not allowed to have a gun in New York. If convicted, the federal charge is worth up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and parole for as much as three years.

Ubrich was arraigned in Albany before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christian Hummel on Thursday. He’s being held in custody until his detention hearing scheduled for Friday.