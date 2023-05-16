FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Fort Edward couple has been arrested again in a contractor theft investigation after initially being arrested in March. Mark Hafner, 37, and Megan Hafner, 36, are both charged with third-degree grand larceny.

On October 20, 2022, police received a complaint that funds that were meant to go towards contracted construction work in Warren County were taken without any work being done. Police say an investigation found the Hafners acted as general contractors and received $33,000 from the victim for agreement upon contracted work.

Police say the project never started and the Hafners never returned the money.

Both surrendered themselves to Queensbury State Police for processing on Monday. They were issued appearance tickets to return to the Fort Edward Town Court on May 23 and were released.