KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A probationary corrections officer was arrested in September and is accused of promoting prison contraband at the Ulster County Jail. Shawn Teuber, 25, allegedly allowed an inmate to use a cell phone he brought in.

In late August, law enforcement began an investigation after receiving information alleging an Ulster County Sherrif’s Office correction officer was smuggling a cell phone into the Ulster County Jail and allowing inmates to use it. Following an investigation, detectives say Teuber allowed Christopher Power, 36, to use the phone while incarcerated at the Ulster County Jail.

On Monday, September 18, Teuber surrendered to the Ulster County Law Enforcement Center.

Teuber Charges:

First-degree promoting prison contraband

Official misconduct

Power Charges:

First-degree promoting prison contraband (two counts)

Teuber was released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Kingston City Court at a later date. Power remains incarcerated at the Ulster County Jail on unrelated charges and will be arraigned on the new charges in Kingston City Court at a later date.