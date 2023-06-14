TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hector Rodriguez, 35, was sentenced to 15 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision. In late May, Rodriguez pled guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The charges stem from a shooting in Corliss Park that hospitalized three individuals. At the time of the incident, police believed Rodriguez was the lone gunman involved and that the shooting was not a random act of violence. The three victims were an adult male, a teenage male, and an adult woman.