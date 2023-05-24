TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy man linked to a shooting in April that left three hospitalized has pled guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Hector Rodriguez, 35, was accused of firing a gun in the area of the Corliss Park apartments.

At the time of the incident, police believed Rodriguez was the lone gunman involved and that the shooting was not a random act of violence. The three victims were an adult male, a teenage male, and an adult woman.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 13. Rodriguez faces up to 15 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision.