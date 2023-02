CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Corinth woman pleaded guilty to possessing a controlled substance after being arrested in June 2022. Kaiah All, 24, was arrested in relation to an investigation covering drug trafficking across the country.

All pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The initial investigation into her arrest was by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. She is sentenced to five years of probation.