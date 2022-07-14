CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Corinth woman was arrested last week as part of a lengthy narcotics trafficking investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation covers trafficking across the county.

Kaiah All

Kaiah All, 23, was charged with one count of criminal sale of a controlled substance and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, after being arrested last Wednesday, July 6. Both counts are considered class B felonies.

All was arraigned before Honorable Judge Sloat at Malta Town Court. She was released to pre-trial services, pending further legal action.