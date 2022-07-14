CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Corinth woman was arrested last week as part of a lengthy narcotics trafficking investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation covers trafficking across the county.
Kaiah All, 23, was charged with one count of criminal sale of a controlled substance and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, after being arrested last Wednesday, July 6. Both counts are considered class B felonies.
All was arraigned before Honorable Judge Sloat at Malta Town Court. She was released to pre-trial services, pending further legal action.