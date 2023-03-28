CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Joseph Murauskas, 44 of Corinth. Murauskas was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute in which the victim had to be taken to the hospital.

On March 25, around 10:20 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute involving a male and female on Chapman Street in Corinth. Police report Murauskas allegedly assaulted the female victim causing serious physical injury to her head and face. The victim was treated on scene and then taken to Saratoga Hospital for further medical attention, ultimately ending up at Albany Medical Center.

Charges

First degree assault

Murauskas was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County

Correctional Facility in lieu of $40,000 cash/$80,000 bond/$800,000 partially secured bond.