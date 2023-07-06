CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Corinth man was arrested on Tuesday following a home burglary investigation, per New York State Police. Peter Winslow II, 40, faces multiple charges.

On Tuesday, around 1:29 a.m., troopers responded to a home in Corinth for reports of a burglary in progress. State police say an investigation showed Winslow II forcibly entered the home, caused damage, and engaged in a physical altercation with a resident inside.

Police say Winslow II left the home before law enforcement arrived. However, he was found nearby shortly after.

Charges:

Second-degree burglary

Third-degree criminal mischief

Second-degree harassment

Criminal obstruction of breathing

Winslow II was taken to Wilton State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court and was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear at the Corinth Town Court at a later date.