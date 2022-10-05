CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Corinth man was arrested on Saturday. Matthew Kingsley, 52, was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) and other traffic violations.

Around 7:27 p.m. on October 1, troopers responded near Stark Road where two cars had reportedly collided. Police said that one driver crashed head-on into a vehicle with two passengers that was stopped on the shoulder. No one was injured in the crash, but they said that the driver who caused it fled the scene.

Police said that their investigation showed that Kingsley was the driver. They said they found him and his vehicle soon after, adding that he admitted to being the driver who had left the scene. Kingsley, who’s been convicted for DWI within the past decade, was arrested and charged.

Kingsley was processed at Wilton state police headquarters, where police said his blood alcohol content was .19%. He was ticketed, scheduled to reappear in Corinth Town Court on October 18, and released to a sober party.