CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, a Corinth man was arrested on Friday following a stabbing at a Corinth Cumberland Farms. Zachary Tremblay, 39, is charged with second-degree assault.

Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of an assault/stabbing around 11:40 p.m. During their investigation, law enforcement says they found two adult males were involved in a physical altercation at Cumberland Farms.

During the altercation, one cut the other on the neck with a knife. The injury was not life-threatening.

The suspect, Tremblay, was found two days later by patrols. He was turned over to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit for further investigation.

He was arraigned in the Town of Corinth and is remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility. He’s held on $20,000 cash bail, $40,000 bond, or $200,000 partially secured bond.