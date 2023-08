ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 35-year-old from Copake pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography. Christopher Stickles admitted that he downloaded over 15,000 images and video files from file-sharing websites that contained child porn.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 20. Stickles faces 5 to 20 years in prison and at least five years of post-release supervision. He will also be required to register as a sex offender upon release from prison.