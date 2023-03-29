COPAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Copake man was arrested after calling 911 and reporting he shot at a car of someone he believed was trespassing, according to deputies. Erik Erickson, 58, faces multiple charges.

On Tuesday, around 5:26 p.m., Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Connolly Road in Copake for a reported trespassing complaint. According to deputies, the person who reported the incident to 911 said he fired two rounds from a gun at the car of a person he believed to be trespassing. Deputies say one round struck and damaged a tire of the car. No injuries were reported, and the person in the car left the area. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the criminal investigations branch responded to the scene and began investigating.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

First-degree reckless endangerment

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Erickson was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on April 3.