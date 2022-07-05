BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A state appeals court upheld the conviction of the Saratoga Springs man, who prosecutors said shot his neighbor in 2017. Joey Castro, 29, was sentenced to over 35 years in prison.

Castro was found guilty in 2018 on charges of Assault in the First Degree, Criminal Use of a Firearm in the First Degree, two counts of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, and Failure to Register an Assault Rifle.

He was released on bail while he appealed. He was also sentenced without the opportunity for bail.

In October 2017, officials said Castro became enraged while at a gathering inside Michael Desnoyers’s garage on Laurel Road in the town of Moreau. Castro left the garage and came back a few minutes later with an AR-15 style assault rifle and fired several rounds at Desnoyers.

The bullet from the shooting remains lodged in his back, and Desnoyers was left paralyzed from the waist down.