BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire County Court held a bail hearing for Donald Monsees, 71, on Friday. According to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, Monsees is a prior convicted sex offender, and the bail hearing was after a 180-day hold expired.

Per the DA’s office, the defense asked for immediate release due to Monsees having chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, and kidney cancer. Judge Flannery sided with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, saying the Berkshire House of Corrections has provided adequate service, and also took into account Monsees’ prior convictions, numerous victims, potential life sentence, and ties to Florida. Flannery set bail at $250,000 cash.

Monsees faces 15 indictments including the following charges.

Rape of a child with force (two counts)

Rape of enhanced a child with force after certain offenses (two counts)

Indecent assault and battery of child (seven counts)

Enhanced indecent assault and battery of a child under 14 by prior convicted offender

Indecent exposure (two counts)

Disseminating harmful matter to a minor

Enticing a child (two counts)

Witness intimidation

The next court date will be in December for a final pre-trial conference.