BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man who was already convicted for killing his cellmate was sentenced on Wednesday for a separate crime in which he torched the Curtis Lumber on Route 67 in Ballston Spa. Anthony J. Paradise Jr., 44, was sentenced in Saratoga County Court to five to 15 years in prison for the Nov. 27, 2017, arson.

After a years-long investigation, police determined that Paradise sabotaged electrical and gas systems in several buildings at the lumber yard. He also tampered with the 911 system on a nearby Verizon Wireless tower, before setting fire to a storage building full of sub-flooring. His actions caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. Paradise admitted to the act in November 2022.

About a month after the Curtis Lumber incident, on Dec. 21, 2017, Paradise was arrested after a bank robbery at the Adirondack Trust Company in Saratoga Springs. He was serving time for the robbery in Greene Correctional Facility, when he strangled his cellmate, Delmus Tanner, to death in November 2018. He was sentenced to 17 years to life for that crime on Tuesday, January 24.

The arson sentence will run concurrently with the Greene County sentence.