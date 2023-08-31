TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office arrested a four-time convicted felon on drug charges. Michael Bonilla, 33, of Troy, was taken into custody after law enforcement conducted a search warrant at a residence on 8th Street.

The search warrant stemmed from a month-long narcotics investigation. Bonilla was found to be in possession of cash, narcotics, scales, and packaging items. Police say Bonilla was on New York State Parole Supervision.

Bonilla was charged with one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. He was arraigned in Troy City Court and remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail.