SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On July 13, Aaron Godlewski, 31, was arrested for grand larceny. Godlewski was arraigned in the City Court of Saratoga Springs and released to pre-trial services to appear at a later date.

Godlewski is the founder of Godlewski Builders, a local-based construction company. According to the police, a victim reported they had hired the construction company to build a residence in Saratoga Springs. The victim learned a lien had been placed on their home and contacted the police.

Investigations determined that the victim lost over $140,000. If you believe you are the victim of fraud after hiring Godlewski Builders, contact the Saratoga Springs Police Department.