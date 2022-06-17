KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jose Tejada, 28, of Connecticut, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary (felony). The Ulster County District Attorney’s Office (DA) announced his conviction on Wednesday.

According to the DA’s Office, the conviction stems from a domestic incident that occurred in December 2020 during which Tejada broke into the victim’s residence in Highland. Tejada then assaulted and strangled the victim, and then brought them to Connecticut where he held them against their will for numerous days, according to the DA’s Office.

Tejada was under probation in Connecticut at the time of the burglary due to a prior felony conviction for assault, according to the DA’s Office. He faces a sentence of ten years in state prison to be followed by five years of post-release supervision. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Paul Derohannesian and Tara Tzitzon.