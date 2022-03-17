COPAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Columbia County man has been charged for possessing child pornography. The New York State Police in conjunction with the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office arrested James Blass, 82, of Copake, on March 14.

After receiving a law enforcement tip, investigators found that Blass was in possession of child pornography. He has been charged with possession of a sexual performance by a child, which is a felony.

Blass was issued an appearance ticket to the town of Copake Court on March 28.