CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Columbia County man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car in Chatham. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan Mongiori, 29, of Chatham, was arrested on August 20.

On Saturday around 7 p.m., police responded to School Street for a reported car theft. The car, a 2019 Chevrolet Spark, was stolen about 30 minutes before the report and had the OnStar Safety and Security System installed in the vehicle.

With the help of the car’s owner, police said they were able to contact OnStar and request their help with finding it. Within minutes the car had been located and was reportedly traveling southbound on Route 66 in the area of Highbridge Road.

Deputies found the car and tried to conduct a traffic stop. Police said the car accelerated and did not stop. The deputies then requested the OnStar operator to turn off the car’s engine. The car came to an abrupt stop on Brookside Avenue.

Police said the driver, Mongiori, exited the car and fled into a wooded area. After a short foot chase, he was taken into custody.

Charges

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (felony)

Driving while intoxicated

Mongiori was also issued a traffic ticket for not having a license. He was released with an appearance ticket to return to the Village of Chatham Court on September 7.