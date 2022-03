COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Police Department is trying to identify a man as part of a theft investigation. From photos released Monday, it appears the man is white and was last seen wearing a baseball cap, bandana-style face covering, and a plaid shirt.



Photos courtesy Colonie Police Department.

Anyone with information on this case, or who may know this person, is asked to call Colonie Police. Their investigations number is (518) 783-2754 Ext. 8410.