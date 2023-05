ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department is attempting to identify the suspect behind an assault. The individual is pictured below and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information pertaining to this investigation, please call (518)783-2754 Ext. 8408 or email Colonie Police. When passing along information regarding this case, mention you are referring to Colonie Police Case # 23-029983.