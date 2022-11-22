COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie PD made two arrests following the graffiti and vandalism that occurred at Forts Ferry Elementary School on October 29. After an investigation, police reported two juveniles were responsible for the incident.

Police report the damage consisted of a broken glass window along with graffiti displaying a racial slur and inappropriate symbols which were drawn on school windows and doors with a chalk-like substance. Officers explain the graffiti was easily removed and the items used to cause the damage was found on school property left by the juveniles.

Both juveniles are reported to be 13 years old and do not live in Colonie. Police report the individuals were visiting an adult associate who happened to live near the school.

Charges

Third degree criminal mischief

Making graffiti

Police explain there is no evidence to suggest that anyone specifically was the target of this vandalism. Both subjects were arrested and referred to Albany County Family Court.