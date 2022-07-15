ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Colonie man has been sentenced in connection with a 2021 homicide. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Natural Wise Joseph, 34, was sentenced to 18 years to life in state prison.

On May 21, 2021, police responded to a shooting in the area of 71 Central Avenue, where they found Lashon Turner, 39, of Albany with a gunshot wound to the torso. He later died at Albany Medical Center.

The indictment alleged that Joseph intentionally caused the death of Turner by shooting him with an illegally possessed gun. Joseph previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the homicide.

The guilty plea satisfied the initial indictment which also included second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, which are all felonies.