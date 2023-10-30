COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Colonie man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison in relation to a sex trafficking case, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Christopher Thomas, 40, was indicted on multiple charges back in 2021.

Thomas was convicted on March 24. The trial determined that between 2018 and 2020, Thomas trafficked and exploited victims that he recruited to work as prostitutes for his financial benefit, including 16-year-old minors.

His crimes took place across multiple locations in New York, Vermont, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Thomas was convicted on 16 charges, including sexual exploitation of a child, distribution of child pornography and tampering with a witness.

Thomas was additionally sentenced to a life term of post-imprisonment supervised release. He will also have to register as a sex offender upon his release.

United States Attorney Carla Freedman said “Christopher Thomas targeted vulnerable children and young women, and profited from their desperation by manipulating, coercing and forcing them to engage in commercial sex acts. Today’s sentence means he will never do that again. With our law enforcement partners, we will continue to investigate and prosecute sex trafficking organizations and help victims reclaim their lives.”

“Christopher Thomas preyed on young girls and women and forced them into a dangerous life of drugs, abuse, and prostitution. Today, our thoughts are with the incredibly brave victims in this case who courageously came forward to regain control of their lives and help put this heinous criminal in prison for many years.” said FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Alfred Watson. “FBI Albany’s Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Task Force will continue to work with the United States Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners at every level to seek justice for the victims of sex trafficking.”