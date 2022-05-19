ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Colonie man has pleaded guilty in connection with a 2021 shooting on Central Avenue in Albany. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Natural Wise Joseph, 34, of Colonie, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, which is a felony.

On May 21, 2021, police responded to a shooting in the area of 71 Central Avenue, where they found Lashon Turner, 39, of Albany with a gunshot wound to the torso. He later died at Albany Medical Center.

Joseph’s guilty plea satisfies the initial indictment which also included second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, which are all felonies. The indictment alleged Joseph intentionally caused the death of Turner by shooting him with an illegally possessed gun.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 15 at 9:30 a.m. The DA’s office said Joseph is expected to be sentenced to 18 years to life in state prison.