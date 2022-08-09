WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Colonie man has been charged after an incident at a Warrensburg campground. New York State Police said Mark Siciliano, 45, was arrested on August 6.

On Saturday, police responded to the Warrensburg Travel Park and Riverfront Campground for the report of a suspicious person. Siciliano is accused of taking photos of the victim taking a shower while in the public bathroom on the campground without the person’s knowledge or permission.

Siciliano was charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance, which is a felony. He was arraigned at Warren County CAP Court to reappear at a later date.