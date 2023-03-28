ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The suspect accused of causing the Albany Medical Center lockdown on Monday has been taken into custody and faces several charges. Dino Savoca, 61, of Colonie, was arraigned Tuesday morning in Albany City Criminal Court with bail set at $50,000.

On Monday, around 2:40 p.m., officers responded to Albany Medical Center for reports of a man who threatened a transport employee by pointing what appeared to be a handgun at them, according to police. Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect had been barricaded in a single room on the third floor and began to investigate.

During their investigation, police learned Savoca was inside a room with his 97-year-old mother who was scheduled to be taken to another facility for continued care. Officers were tipped before that Savoca didn’t want to leave his mother and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at someone trying to take her to a different facility.

For hours, Albany Police say they attempted to speak with Savoca to get him to leave the room safely and allow hospital personnel to assess and care for his mother. Police say Savoca refused to leave the room or let anyone inside, pushing items, including a reclining chair, up against the door.

Shortly after 7 p.m., members of the Albany Police Department’s Emergency Services team safely executed a plan, ending in the team entering the room and safely taking Savoca into custody. Police say a BB gun and a shotgun were both found inside the room. Both Savoca and his mother were evaluated and are in stable condition.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree menacing

Second-degree kidnapping

Police also executed a search warrant inside Savoca’s Colonie home. Police say detectives found the home was filled with natural gas after Savoca left the gas stove on. A burning candle and incense were also nearby, according to police. Colonie Police and the Fuller Road Fire Department were alerted and responded to assist in the situation inside the home and evacuate nearby ones.