COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Colonie man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a February 2022 shooting that happened in Lansingburgh. Terrance Miles, 38, faces several charges.

On February 6, 2022, Troy Police responded to a shooting on 124th Street in Lansingburgh for reports of a shooting. The next month, an arrest warrant was issued for Miles following an extensive investigation.

On Tuesday, Troy Police executed a search warrant in connection to the shooting on Bauer Drive in Colonie. Miles was arrested following the execution of the warrant.

Charges:

First-degree reckless endangerment

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Miles was processed at Troy Central Station and was arraigned in Troy City Court. He was remanded to Rensselaer County Jail. This investigation was in conjunction with Colonie Police and the US Marshals Service. Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Troy Police Detectives at (518) 270-4421.