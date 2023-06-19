CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Colonie man was arrested on June 15 after fleeing from a traffic stop five days prior, according to New York State Police. Anthony Hawkins, 30, faces multiple charges.

On June 10, around 11:21 p.m., troopers pulled over a car on I-87 in Clifton Park for multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. Police later identified the driver as Hawkins, saying he was uncooperative and gave them false identifying information.

Police say Hawkins did not follow the trooper’s instructions and fled in his car, nearly hitting the trooper. His car was found abandoned a short distance away.

State police say a further investigation found Hawkins had multiple previous DWI convictions in the last ten years.

Charges:

Felony driving while intoxicated

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

First-degree aggravated unlicensed operator

Other vehicle and traffic law violations

On Thursday, Hawkins turned himself in to Clifton Park State Police. He was arrested, processed, and arraigned at the Clifton Park Town Court. He was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.