COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Colonie man has been arrested after allegedly following women at Target, and filming or photographing at least one of them. The Colonie Police Department said Kevin J. Hart, 25, was taken into custody on July 21.

On July 13, police were made aware of a man acting suspiciously at the Target at 1440 Central Avenue the day before. A witness reported a man acting strangely and following multiple women throughout the store.

After an investigation, police found that the man was following women around the store and used his cell phone to film or photograph up the skirt of at least one woman. Police said he did that in the presence of a young child who may have seen what happened.

According to police, the suspect was later identified and located. Search warrants were executed at his home and electronic devices were seized to recover evidence and see if there are more victims. At this time, police said there is only one known unlawful surveillance victim.

Charges

Second-degree unlawful surveillance (felony)

Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

Public lewdness (misdemeanor)

Hart was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court. He was released on his own recognizance.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. If you have additional information, you can contact the Colonie Police at (518) 783-2754. If you wish to report a tip anonymously, you can call Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS, or go to the Crimestoppers website.