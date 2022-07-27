COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) —There would be “no comment” from the 25-year-old who allegedly followed women at the Target Store on Central Avenue in Colonie and was filming or photographing at least one of them from underneath her skirt.

Kevin Hart was suspended from his position as Lieutenant with the Midway Fire Department after his arrest on July 21st. He was in court tonight to face charges of second-degree Unlawful Surveillance, which is a felony. Hart was also charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Public Lewdness. Both misdemeanor offenses.

He pled not guilty to all three charges and an order of protection had been issued

“We’ve entered a plea of not guilty. Waived the matter up for grand jury so we have no more court case here and we’ll wait and see where the case goes,” said attorney Michael P. McDermott

On July 13, police say a witness reported a man acting strangely and following multiple women throughout the store. An investigation found that he had taken an upskirt photo or video in the presence of a child who may have seen what happened.

According to police after Hart was identified and found search warrants were executed at his home. His electronic seized to recover evidence and see if there are more victims. At this time police say there is only one known unlawful surveillance victim.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. If you have additional information, you can contact the Colonie Police at (518) 783-2754. If you wish to report a tip anonymously, you can call Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS, or go to the Crimestoppers website.