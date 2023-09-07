ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man accused of stealing property from multiple kiosks at the Colonie Center Mall was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison. Pashton Rifiqie, 28, of Schenectady, who pleaded guilty to criminal possession of stolen property in the second degree, was also ordered to pay full restitution.

The indictment alleges that Rifiqie stole over $3,000 of property from the Perfume Corner Kiosk on June 2, 2022. He also stole over $6,000 of property from the Banter by Piercing Pagoda Kiosk.

Rifiqie is also accused of having over $50,000 worth of stolen property on February 16, 2023. No-contact orders of protection were issued on behalf of all victims.