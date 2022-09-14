COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a bank robbery in the town of Colonie. It took place around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the TD Bank on the 1200-block of Central Avenue.
There are no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
by: Courtney Ward
Posted:
Updated:
