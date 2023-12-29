ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shajaine Foskey-Gause, 23, of Cohoes, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter. Foskey-Gause is facing 2 1/3 to 7 years in state prison.

The indictment alleges that Foskey-Gause was racing another vehicle on Central Avenue on July 17, 2020. She reportedly exceeded 100 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone.

Foskey-Gause then crashed into an uninvolved vehicle. Najee Parks and Naquin Key died as a result of the crash.

The guilty plea satisfies the full indictment, which included four counts of second-degree assault and an additional count of second-degree manslaughter. Sentencing is scheduled for March 6, 2024.