COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cohoes woman was arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing forged COVID-19 vaccine cards. Krystal Barton, 36, turned herself into Latham State Police on Tuesday.

On October 25, troopers received information from the New York State Department of Health regarding forged COVID vaccine cards being distributed on Facebook. Police say their investigation found Barton presented a forged COVID vaccine card to a healthcare facility in Albany to meet employment requirements.

She was arrested and processed at Latham State Police. She was arraigned at the Albany City Court and released on her own recognizance. She is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.