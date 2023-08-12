COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cohoes Police Department announced they are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on August 11. The victim, Shieer Leggett, of Albany, succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident, according to police.

On Friday night at 10:38 p.m., police responded to the area of Main Street and Schuyler Street following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Leggett, who had suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police immediately rendered first-aid to Leggett. He was then transported to Albany Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Cohoes Police at (518)233-2146.